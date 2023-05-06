Mumbai Police issues preventive order for property owners in city, check guidelines for renting

The order issued by Mumbai Police said that the preventive order shall come into force with effect 00.01 hrs of 08/05/2023 till 24.00 hrs of 06/07/2023 for the period of 60 days (both days inclusive) unless withdrawn earlier

Representational Pic. iStock

Mumbai Police on Saturday issued a preventive order for property owners in the city. In an official preventive order, Mumbai Police said, whereas due to the situation prevailing in the areas under the control of Commissioner of Police, Mumbai, it is apprehended that subversive/anti-social elements may seek hideouts in the residential areas and there is every likelihood of breach of peace and disturbance of public tranquility with grave danger to human life and injury to private/ public property.

In the order, the police said that it is necessary that some checks should be put on landlords/tenants so that terrorist/anti-social elements in the guise of tenants may not cause subversive activities, riots, affray etc; and that immediate action is necessary for the prevention of the same.

The preventive order was issued by Sham Ghuge, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations), Mumbai.

An official said, "It is a routine preventive order that is issued by Mumbai Police on regular intervals."

The order said that each landlord/owner/persons dealing in property business of any house/property which falls under the jurisdiction of Mumbai Police Commissioner who has let/sub-let/rent out any accommodation to any person, shall immediately furnish the particulars of the said tenant/tenants online on the citizen portal on www.mumbaipolice.gov.in

It said, if the person to whom the accommodation is let/sub-let/rented out is a foreigner, then the owner and the foreigner, shall furnish his name, nationality, passport details i.e, passport number, place and date of issue, validity, visa details i.e. visa number, category, place and date of issue, validity, registration place and reason for stay in city.

"This order shall come into force with effect 00.01 hrs of 08/05/2023 till 24.00 hrs of 06/07/2023 for the period of 60 days (both days inclusive) unless withdrawn earlier," the order said.

Any person contravening this order shall be punishable under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code, 1860, it said.