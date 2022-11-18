×
Breaking News
The diamond war is here, and Mumbai is losing it
No property tax hike in Mumbai for 2022-23
Mumbai: Water tank bursts at Gautam Nagar transit camp, two homes damaged
Mumbai: Govandi mosques to start talking about measles, vaccination
Booster shot for three sick south Mumbai bridges
Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > Marvel Studios Big Action Entertainer Black Panther Wakanda Forever maintains strong momentum and poised for a Big 2nd Weekend

Marvel Studios’ Big Action Entertainer Black Panther: Wakanda Forever maintains strong momentum and poised for a Big 2nd Weekend!

Updated on: 18 November,2022 07:14 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Marvel Studios’ much anticipated film event of the year: ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ continues to receive immense love from audiences across the country with a strong Week 1 BO of Rs 66.45 Crore GBOC

Marvel Studios’ Big Action Entertainer Black Panther: Wakanda Forever maintains strong momentum and poised for a Big 2nd Weekend!

Pic Courtesy: PR


Marvel Studios’ much anticipated film event of the year: ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ continues to receive immense love from audiences across the country with a strong Week 1 BO of Rs 66.45 Crore GBOC!


Also Read: Brendan Fraser addresses Scorpion King's awful CGI in 'Mummy Returns'



With a huge thumbs up from the critics and fans from across the world, the Marvel Biggie continues to reign at the global box office, with a strong 2nd Weekend on the cards.


Also Read: Grammy Awards 2023: Beyoncé bags nine nominations

Marvel Studios' ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ is currently in theatres in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Has Bigg Boss 16 lived up to your expectations?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hollywood news Hollywood Hollywood News Updates Hollywood Buzz

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK