Marvel Studios’ Big Action Entertainer Black Panther: Wakanda Forever maintains strong momentum and poised for a Big 2nd Weekend!

Marvel Studios’ much anticipated film event of the year: ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ continues to receive immense love from audiences across the country with a strong Week 1 BO of Rs 66.45 Crore GBOC
Pic Courtesy: PR
With a huge thumbs up from the critics and fans from across the world, the Marvel Biggie continues to reign at the global box office, with a strong 2nd Weekend on the cards.
Marvel Studios' ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ is currently in theatres in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.