Grammy Awards 2023: Beyoncé bags nine nominations

The needle is set over the ridges of vinyl records as the nomination for the the 65th annual Grammy Awards have been announced, with Beyoncé leading the field with nine nods, Kendrick Lamar close behind with eight, and Adele and Brandi Carlile tied with seven.

As per reports, four contenders enter the race with six nominations apiece, Future, Harry Styles, Mary J Blige, and DJ Khaled. The nominations went largely as predicted, with Beyoncé, Adele, Styles, Lamar and Lizzo being the five contenders who were each nominated in the top three all-genre categories — record, album, and song of the year.

Among the artistes who did better than predicted in those top categories are Blige and ABBA, who both got put up for record of the year and album of the year, but not song. For Blige, it has been 16 years since she last landed nods for record and album.

Steve Lacy also landed in two of the three categories, being put into contention for both record and song for the recently chart-topping number, Bad habit. Latin music did not have the breakthrough presence in the general categories that some expected. Bad Bunny was nominated for what many consider the top prize, album of the year, for his blockbuster Un verano sin ti.

Not a single country artiste made it into the top four general categories. The controversial Morgan Wallen was shut out, despite being one of the two commercially biggest artistes during the nominating period, along with Bad Bunny. Zach Bryan, one of the great breakouts of 2022, was limited to one nomination — and it was not best new artiste, something for which he was almost universally predicted to be a shoo-in for a nod.

