Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni starred together in the movie It Ends With Us, and Lively has now made shocking revelations about their time on set

Blake Lively sues Justin Baldoni

Blake Lively sues It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni for sexual harassment, makes THIS big claim

In a very shocking turn of events, Blake Lively has filed a lawsuit against her It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni. It is being said that the actor has sued Baldoni for allegedly giving her severe distress on the sets of the film. For the unversed, for months since the release of the film and sometime before that, it was said that there was severe discord between Blake and Justin, who also serves as the director of the film. This is now finally confirmed as Blake has taken the legal route and filed a lawsuit against Justin.

Blake Lively sues Justin Baldoni

The lawsuit, cited by TMZ, says there was a meeting held by the team to address Blake Lively’s demands to work in the movie. This meeting was also attended by Lively’s husband, Ryan Reynolds. Some of the demands that were addressed, according to the lawsuit, included "no more showing nude videos or images of women to Blake, no more mention of Baldoni's alleged previous 'pornography addiction,' no more discussions about sexual conquests in front of Blake and others, no further mentions of cast and crew's genitalia, no more inquiries about Blake's weight, and no further mention of Blake's dead father."

"No more adding of sex scenes, oral sex, or on-camera climaxing by BL outside the scope of the script BL approved when signing onto the project" were also the demands mentioned in the lawsuit filed by Blake Lively. The lawsuit confirms that Sony, who produced the movie, agreed to the demand, but Justin Baldoni soon became part of a "social manipulation" campaign to "destroy" her reputation soon after.

Justin Baldoni’s lawyer reacts

However, Justin Baldoni’s lawyer, Bryan Freedman, has now said that the lawsuit filed by Blake Lively is to "fix her negative reputation." He also said that her allegations are "false, outrageous, and intentionally salacious with an intent to publicly hurt." Bryan claims Lively caused problems on the sets of their film that is now on streaming, "threatening to not show up to set, threatening to not promote the film, ultimately leading to its demise during release.”

About It End With Us

It Ends With Us is based on Colleen Hoover's novel. The news about Justin Baldoni’s alleged chauvinistic behavior surfaced early this year when reports claimed he was borderline abusive on sets and made the atmosphere of the entire set very difficult to work on. There is no direct comment on the row from Justin or Blake at this point.