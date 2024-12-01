Bob Bryar, former drummer in 'My Chemical Romance' dies aged 44

Bob Bryar also known as Robert Cory Bryar was an American musician and sound engineer best known as the drummer of American rock band My Chemical Romance.

Bob Bryar, the drummer who played with rock band, My Chemical Romance (MCR), for several years, passed away at the age of 44, Deadline reported.

The musician's body was found at his home in Tennessee on Tuesday, after last seen alive on November 4. According to law enforcement, Bryar's body was found badly decomposed, but no foul play is suspected as all of his weapons were found untouched. The cause of death is still under investigation, reported Deadline.

Bryar was born on December 31, 1979, in Chicago. He began drumming at a young age and went on to study sound engineering at the University of Florida. His big break came in 2004 when he met My Chemical Romance while touring as a sound engineer for The Used. Bryar soon replaced founding drummer Matt Pelissier and became the longest-running drummer for the band.

Bryar was part of MCR during their rise to fame, playing on albums like The Black Parade (2006), Danger Days: The True Lives of the Fabulous Killjoys (2010), and the compilation Conventional Weapons (2013). He left the band in 2010, and MCR disbanded in 2013.

According to Deadline, soon after leaving the music industry, Bryar ventured into real estate in 2014 and retired from drumming in 2021, citing wrist issues. He had also become involved in dog rescue charities, and his two dogs were retrieved by animal control after his passing. (ANI)

