Breaking News
Mumbai: Onion prices unlikely to fall immediately
Mumbai: Blinded by headlight, actor Pravin Dabas hits divider
Mumbai: Congress slams Varsha Gaikwad for photo with turncoat Milind Deora
Mumbai: Dharavi tense over bid to raze masjid ‘encroachment’
Mumbai: Track laying work starts on Panvel-Karjat corridor
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > Book My Show server crashes minutes before Coldplay India tour tickets go live

Book My Show server crashes minutes before Coldplay India tour tickets go live

Updated on: 22 September,2024 12:06 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The Coldplay India tour tickets went live at 12 pm on Sunday, September. With lakhs of people logging in simultaneously, the application crashed minutes before the tickets went on sale

Book My Show server crashes minutes before Coldplay India tour tickets go live

Coldplay

Listen to this article
Book My Show server crashes minutes before Coldplay India tour tickets go live
x
00:00

Lakhs of fans of Coldplay in India were waiting with bated breath on Sunday morning to book their tickets for the band's concert in January next year. With  a seating capacity of 50000, the tickets were expected to get sold out in seconds. It was a race against time but seems like the Book My Show application was not ready for such a load. The application and website of the ticket booking service crashed minutes before the tickets went live at 12 pm. 


While some could get inside the application, the ticket booking had yet not begun and was reportedly malfunctioning. Some people who managed  to get into the ticketing platform were place in queue. Some got numbered at as far as 5 lakh. The stadium has a seating capacity of around 50k. 



Known for belting out hits such as "Paradise", "A Sky Full Of Stars", 'The Scientist" and "Fix You", British rock band Coldplay is set to take the stage in India’s entertainment capital, Mumbai for the second time. They will be performing on January 18 and 19 at the D.Y. Patil Sports Stadium in Nerul, Navi Mumbai, as a part of the band’s Music of the Spheres World Tour.


Check out how fans have been reacting to booking tickets for Coldplay:

<

About the Coldplay Music of Sphere tour

Since kicking off in March 2022, the Music Of The Spheres World Tour has sold over 10 million tickets across Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, Australia and New Zealand, making it the most highly attended tour by a group of all time.

The tour is also travelling to Abu Dhabi, Seoul and Hong Kong between January and April of 2025. The set list for the band includes tracks like ‘Yellow’, ‘The Scientist’, ‘Clocks’, ‘Fix You’, ‘Viva La Vida’, ‘Paradise’, ‘A Sky Full Of Stars’ and ‘Adventure Of A Lifetime’ into the spectacular stadium show bursting with lasers, fireworks and LED wristbands.

This is the second time that Coldplay, which consists of vocalist and pianist Chris Martin, guitarist Jonny Buckland, bassist Guy Berryman, drummer and percussionist Will Champion, will be performing in India. They last visited the country in 2016 when they performed in Mumbai as a part of the Global Citizen Festival.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

coldplay Entertainment News Entertainment News Update hollywood news Music navi mumbai

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK