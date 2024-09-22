Book My Show server crashes minutes before Coldplay India tour tickets go live

The Coldplay India tour tickets went live at 12 pm on Sunday, September. With lakhs of people logging in simultaneously, the application crashed minutes before the tickets went on sale

Coldplay

Lakhs of fans of Coldplay in India were waiting with bated breath on Sunday morning to book their tickets for the band's concert in January next year. With a seating capacity of 50000, the tickets were expected to get sold out in seconds. It was a race against time but seems like the Book My Show application was not ready for such a load. The application and website of the ticket booking service crashed minutes before the tickets went live at 12 pm.

While some could get inside the application, the ticket booking had yet not begun and was reportedly malfunctioning. Some people who managed to get into the ticketing platform were place in queue. Some got numbered at as far as 5 lakh. The stadium has a seating capacity of around 50k.

Known for belting out hits such as "Paradise", "A Sky Full Of Stars", 'The Scientist" and "Fix You", British rock band Coldplay is set to take the stage in India’s entertainment capital, Mumbai for the second time. They will be performing on January 18 and 19 at the D.Y. Patil Sports Stadium in Nerul, Navi Mumbai, as a part of the band’s Music of the Spheres World Tour.

Check out how fans have been reacting to booking tickets for Coldplay:

Leave tickets if someone gets login OTP for BookMyShow to batana 🫣💀🤡#Coldplay #BookMyShow pic.twitter.com/G9l0VrxRNg — Darshil Agrawal (@agrawal_darshil) September 22, 2024

startup idea: bookmyshow but where you can actually book your show — Manthan Gupta (@manthanguptaa) September 22, 2024

Arey bhai #BookMyShow Coldplay nahi, movie ki tickets book karni hai. Wo toh karne de. — ।। Abhinay ।। (@KyaHaiBey) September 22, 2024

About the Coldplay Music of Sphere tour

Since kicking off in March 2022, the Music Of The Spheres World Tour has sold over 10 million tickets across Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, Australia and New Zealand, making it the most highly attended tour by a group of all time.

The tour is also travelling to Abu Dhabi, Seoul and Hong Kong between January and April of 2025. The set list for the band includes tracks like ‘Yellow’, ‘The Scientist’, ‘Clocks’, ‘Fix You’, ‘Viva La Vida’, ‘Paradise’, ‘A Sky Full Of Stars’ and ‘Adventure Of A Lifetime’ into the spectacular stadium show bursting with lasers, fireworks and LED wristbands.

This is the second time that Coldplay, which consists of vocalist and pianist Chris Martin, guitarist Jonny Buckland, bassist Guy Berryman, drummer and percussionist Will Champion, will be performing in India. They last visited the country in 2016 when they performed in Mumbai as a part of the Global Citizen Festival.