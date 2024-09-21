Coldplay will be performing on January 18 and 19 at the D.Y. Patil Sports Stadium in Nerul, Navi Mumbai, as a part of the band’s Music of the Spheres World Tour

Coldplay (File Pic/AFP)

Known for belting out hits such as "Paradise", "A Sky Full Of Stars", 'The Scientist" and "Fix You", British rock band Coldplay is set to take the stage in India’s entertainment capital, Mumbai for the second time. They will be performing on January 18 and 19 at the D.Y. Patil Sports Stadium in Nerul, Navi Mumbai, as a part of the band’s Music of the Spheres World Tour.

The much-awaited tickets for the band’s Mumbai concert are set to go live on Sunday, September 22, at 12 PM on BookMyShow. As fans across India prepare to buy the tickets, netizens have expressed their excitement and anticipation to witness the band’s magic live.

Netizens react

Soon after the teaser was posted on Instagram, the comments section was flooded with fans reminiscing memories of 2016 when the band last performed in the city and expressing excitement for the 2025 concert.

One user wrote, “This will be the perfect way to start 2025.” Another user commented, “9 years long wait coming to an end.” “Can’t wait!” wrote several fans.

“Gotta get ready for fastest finger first,” a fan commented, due to the possibility of the tickets being sold out quickly.

Other details about Coldplay Mumbai concert tickets

The starting price of tickets is Rs. 2500 and it goes on till Rs. 35,000 for the lounge tickets which include premium services. One can buy up to 8 tickets in one transaction. As per BookMyShow, the tickets will be home delivered approximately one week prior to the show, and tickets once purchased cannot be refunded.

About the tour

Since kicking off in March 2022, the Music Of The Spheres World Tour has sold over 10 million tickets across Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, Australia and New Zealand, making it the most highly attended tour by a group of all time. The tour is also travelling to Abu Dhabi, Seoul and Hong Kong between January and April of 2025.

The set list for the band includes tracks like ‘Yellow’, ‘The Scientist’, ‘Clocks’, ‘Fix You’, ‘Viva La Vida’, ‘Paradise’, ‘A Sky Full Of Stars’ and ‘Adventure Of A Lifetime’ into the spectacular stadium show bursting with lasers, fireworks and LED wristbands.

This is the second time that Coldplay, which consists of vocalist and pianist Chris Martin, guitarist Jonny Buckland, bassist Guy Berryman, drummer and percussionist Will Champion, will be performing in India. They last visited the country in 2016 when they performed in Mumbai as a part of the Global Citizen Festival.

