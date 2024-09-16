The seeds of this collaboration were sown back in 2019 when Walker met with Pritam during the Mumbai leg of his Aviation World Tour

Listen to this article Alan Walker collaborates with Pritam for pop ballad 'Children Of The Sun' x 00:00

Norwegian Grammy-winning electronic music producer Alan Walker has collaborated with Indian music director Pritam for the very first time to create a pop ballad titled ‘Children Of The Sun’. They are joined by Vishal Mishra, who also lends his soulful voice to the track.



Releasing on September 26 via Warner Music India, the track is poised to be an anthem that champions culture, camaraderie and community. Serving as a testament to the spirit of collaboration, the track is a celebration of a musical concoction that intertwines the best of Eastern and Western influences and soundscapes.

The seeds of this collaboration were sown back in 2019 when Walker met with Pritam during the Mumbai leg of his Aviation World Tour. While it began as a chance encounter, it blossomed into a 5-year long camaraderie fuelled by a shared passion for creating genre-blending music that pushes creative boundaries. Inspired by his regular travel to India, Walker crafted a melody that instantly resonated with Pritam, which eventually led to the creation of the song, ‘Children Of The Sun’.



Elaborating on the key takeaway from the track Alan Walker expresses, “I first met Pritam in 2019, and ever since, we've kept in touch and worked on releasing a track together. I’m really pleased with how it turned out – both the message and how it brings together different sounds and languages. The song carries a hopeful message, showing the creativity and strength of today’s youth, blending cultures and sounds that reflect the world they’ll shape. I’m full of admiration for Pritam, his incredible musical ear, and the way he works. Now I'm excited to show this to the world!”

The track's 80s synthwave vibe, combined with Walker's signature electronic beats, Pritam’s evocative composition and with it Vishal Mishra’s soulful vocals create a truly immersive listening experience. The song's lyrics, inspired by the sun's universal symbolism, evoke feelings of the enduring power of human connection. With its infectious melody, uplifting lyrics, and a chorus featuring a children's choir, this earworm is a powerful tribute to the next generation, interlaced with powerful messages of hope, resilience, unity, motivation and happiness.



Talking about the collaboration, Pritam adds, “Music has the power to heal, inspire, and unite. I hope that 'Children Of The Sun' will touch the hearts of listeners around the world and bring a message of hope and unity. I am extremely elated to work with Alan Walker on such a meaningful project. His innovative approach to making music and keen understanding of the audience’s musical taste has made this project even more special.”



To complement the audio release, Walker is set to make his way to India with his 10-city Walkerworld Tour by Sunburn. Kicking off in Kolkata on September 27, he will be visiting cities like Shillong, Delhi NCR, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kochi, Pune, Mumbai and culminating in Hyderabad on October 20. This marks one of Walker's largest-ever tours in India.