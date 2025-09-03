Simone Ashley was spotted at the US Open in Queens, sitting alongside comedian Zakir Khan and actor Kal Penn. The spotlight soon shifted as the Bridgerton star was seen kissing a mystery man, sparking dating rumours

Simone Ashley, who is best known for her role in Bridgerton , has set the internet abuzz after being spotted kissing a mystery man at the US Open in Queens, New York. The viral pictures have not only captured fans’ attention but also put an end to swirling rumours linking the actress to actor Joshua Jackson. This news comes months after her breakup with Tino Klein.

On September 1, Simone was seen sitting beside comedian Zakir Khan and actor Kal Penn during the US Open match. But soon enough, the focus shifted to Simone sharing a kiss with the "mystery man" who has the Internet raving about them.

As per multiple reports, the mystery man, who was seen getting cosy with the actress is a 44-year-old businessman, Tim Sykes. Tim is a restaurateur and a popular name in New York. Tim owns the popular eateries Ruby’s Cafe and Dudley’s and is also associated with Wish You Were Here Group, which runs many restaurants. The businessman’s social media profile is private, but Simone is one of his followers.

Simone Ashley and Tino Klein's breakup

Ashley’s love life has been a topic of interest lately. Earlier this week, Simone and Joshua Jackson were seen strolling closely together, sharing laughs and appearing comfortable in each other’s company, which stirred more dating rumours. Back in March, she confirmed her breakup with longtime boyfriend Constantin “Tino” Klein. In a conversation on BBC’s Woman’s Hour podcast, she shared that she has been focusing on herself and her career following her split. The Little Mermaid actress reflected on the timing of her latest project, Picture This, saying, “It’s kind of ironic that I’m promoting a rom-com while entering my single era as of January this year." Speaking further, she added, “I am focusing on me and focusing on my work and my inner confidence."

Simone Ashley’s upcoming movies

On the work front, Simone Ashley was last seen in F1 and is currently busy filming the much-anticipated The Devil Wears Prada 2. The film is directed by David Frankel and written by Aline Brosh McKenna. It is a sequel to the 2006 hit The Devil Wears Prada. The film also stars Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, Tracie Thoms, Tibor Feldman, and Stanley Tucci in key roles, and is currently in production.