Britney Spears’ autobiography set to cover her most vulnerable moments

Updated on: 16 April,2023 07:23 AM IST  |  Washington
The singer has been writing her memoirs since her conservatorship order was lifted in November 2021

Britney Spears’ autobiography set to cover her most vulnerable moments

Britney Spears. Pic/AFP


Pop icon Britney Spears’ long-awaited autobiography may soon be hitting shelves as reports suggest that the writing process is complete and a release date is being mulled over.


The singer, 41, has been writing her memoirs for the past couple of years since her controversial conservatorship order was lifted. The star has been in the spotlight since she was a teen—hitting the top of the charts with her debut single, Baby One More Time, when she was 16. In the years that followed, Spears has seen her life go through ups, downs, marriages, divorces, motherhood and more; and now she is said to have completed putting her life to paper.



Reports, further state that Spears is said to have written her autobiography with the help of journalist Sam Lansky and that it will be published this autumn. Sources inform that the book will “cover her most vulnerable moments including her relationship with Justin Timberlake, the moment she shaved her head, and her controversial conservatorship. It will also detail how she came to find happiness with her husband, actor Sam Asghari.”


Back in November 2021, Britney saw her freedoms restored when a conservatorship held against her was lifted by a judge.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

 

