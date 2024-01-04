Breaking News
Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > Britney Spears I will never return to the music industry

Britney Spears: I will never return to the music industry

Updated on: 05 January,2024 06:38 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Agencies

Top

Britney Spears refutes rumours of working on a new music album

Britney Spears: I will never return to the music industry

Britney Spears

Pop star Britney Spears has debunked rumours that she is working on a new album in a social media post where she declares she will “never return to the music industry.” The singer was seemingly responding to reports that surfaced early Wednesday morning about Spears potentially tapping Charli XCX and writer Julia Michaels for an unannounced record.


The report claimed Spears had not recorded any new material yet, “as the project is only starting to take shape,” claim reports. “They keep saying I’m turning to random people to do a new album. I will never return to the music industry,” Spears wrote in the caption to an Instagram post of the Italian Renaissance painting of Salome bearing the head of St John the Baptist. 


Spears clarified that while she has been writing songs, it has never been with the intention to return to the industry. “When I write, I write for fun or I write for other people. For those of you who have read my book, there’s loads that you don’t know about me.  I’ve written over 20 songs for other people [in] the past two years.”


Michaels and Spears have worked together in the past, although the nature of their collaborative relationship is unknown. Michaels is credited as a writer on Spears’s Slumber party, a song that appeared on her last studio album, Glory (2016).

Spears went on to call herself a “ghostwriter,” meaning she writes for other artistes without attaching her name to the projects, and said she “honestly [prefers] it that way.” She also addressed comments that claimed her book, The Woman in Me, was released without her approval. The book was a national bestseller, with over 1.1 million copies sold in its first week across print, pre-sales, e-books and audiobooks.

