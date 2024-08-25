Bruno Mars and Lady Gaga’s new single's review: The strength of the association lies in the fact that both musicians appear to have tugged the other away from their quintessential sonic palettes to showcase them in new light

Amid a barrage of releases, Bruno Mars and Lady Gaga’s Die with a smile appears to catch you off-guard with its powerful music. A true testament to the power of collaborations, the single not only doubles, but compounds the artistic skills of the award-winning musicians with a ballad that talks of bidding adieu to love. After the duo first performed the song at Mars’s sold-out Los Angeles show earlier this month, fans were quick to note that their pairing is distinctive.

The strength of the association lies in the fact that both musicians appear to have tugged the other away from their quintessential sonic palettes to showcase them in new light. While this isn’t Mars’s first mid-tempo track, the Marry you singer’s command on his rendition is laudable. Gaga’s first single in two years does justice to her prowess as a musician, and comes close on the heels of the release of Joker: Folie À Deux. Fans have speculated that the song is tied to the film.

