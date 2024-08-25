Breaking News
Mid-Day Impact | Dating app scam: Cops file 1st FIR
Badlapur sexual assault case: Mumbai sees 12 POCSO cases every day
Mumbai: TISS student found dead in his apartment
Mumbai: Chembur college modifies hijab policy
Navi Mumbai: Chasing ‘purse chor’ cops find Nigerian with cocaine
shot-button
Janmashtami Janmashtami
Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > Sound check

Sound check

Updated on: 26 August,2024 07:29 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team |

Top

Bruno Mars and Lady Gaga’s new single's review: The strength of the association lies in the fact that both musicians appear to have tugged the other away from their quintessential sonic palettes to showcase them in new light

Sound check

Bruno Mars and Lady Gaga

Listen to this article
Sound check
x
00:00

Bruno Mars and Lady Gaga’s new single
Worth your time: Yes


Amid a barrage of releases, Bruno Mars and Lady Gaga’s Die with a smile appears to catch you off-guard with its powerful music. A true testament to the power of collaborations, the single not only doubles, but compounds the artistic skills of the award-winning musicians with a ballad that talks of bidding adieu to love. After the duo first performed the song at Mars’s sold-out Los Angeles show earlier this month, fans were quick to note that their pairing is distinctive. 



The strength of the association lies in the fact that both musicians appear to have tugged the other away from their quintessential sonic palettes to showcase them in new light. While this isn’t Mars’s first mid-tempo track, the Marry you singer’s command on his rendition is laudable. Gaga’s first single in two years does justice to her prowess as a musician, and comes close on the heels of the release of Joker: Folie À Deux. Fans have speculated that the song is tied to the film.


Today in music

August 26, 2019: Ed Sheeran ended his Divide tour. It started on March 16, 2017 and set the record for the highest-grossing tour, earning $775.6 million. Today, Elton John and Taylor Swift have surpassed this record 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

bruno mars lady gaga Entertainment News Entertainment Top Stories hollywood news Hollywood News Updates

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK