The Hollywood couple was among the guests at their friend Taylor Swift’s pool party at her Rhode Island mansion on Saturday, August 24. Check out the picture!

Blake Lively was seen kissing her husband, Ryan Reynolds, in what’s said to be her first public appearance since the It Ends With Us controversy and rumors of them house-hunting outside of Hollywood. The Hollywood couple was among the guests at their friend Taylor Swift’s pool party at her Rhode Island mansion on Saturday, August 24.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds spotted at Taylor Swift's party

Blake Lively was spotted wearing floral shorts and a coral bikini top, while Ryan chose a pink shirt and a blue cap, according to Page Six.

Photos of Blake and Ryan Reynolds quickly went viral online, shortly after the media shared pictures of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce together at her Rhode Island beach house. The Green Lantern stars weren’t the only couple enjoying the sun with Taylor and Travis.

About the drama surrounding Blake Lively

Ever since the release of 'It Ends With Us' reports of a feud between lead actors Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively has surfaced. Blake Lively has told people that there were multiple reasons Justin Baldoni made her feel uncomfortable on the sets of 'It Ends With Us', reported TMZ. According to the report, there is a scene in the film where Justin has to lift Blake in the air. The sources informed the publication that Justin has a history of back problems and before lifting Blake, he went to his on-set trainer and asked how much she weighed and how could he train to protect his back from injury.

Blake later found out about Justin's comment before the scene and felt that he fat-shamed her. The actress who gave birth to her fourth child with Ryan Reynolds in February 2023 was reportedly bothered by this comment.

In another incident that made Blake uncomfortable on set is when the two had to shoot for a kissing scene. Blake felt he lingered longer than he should have with the kiss.

'It Ends With Us' is directed by Justin Baldoni, who stars opposite Lively. It follows a florist named Lily who falls in love with a neurosurgeon. After Lily runs into her childhood friend (Brandon Sklenar), Ryle gets jealous, and their relationship takes a dark turn. It is an adaptation of Colleen Hoover's popular romance novel, and cost only $25 million to produce and is expected to turn a profit.