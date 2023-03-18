Breaking News
BTS' Jimin drops new single 'Set Me Free Pt.2' ahead of debut solo album

Updated on: 18 March,2023 09:42 AM IST
ANI |

Member of K-pop superband BTS Jimin's debut solo album is coming soon and he has now unleashed a new single called 'Set Me Free Pt.2'

Pic/Instagram


Member of K-pop superband BTS Jimin's debut solo album is coming soon and he has now unleashed a new single called "Set Me Free Pt.2" The song arrived along with its visuals. In the clip, the South Korean star shows off his moves as he's surrounded by a mob of dancers inside a big studio, reports aceshowbiz.com.


Speaking about the song in an interview with Consequence, Jimin shared: "When this song was made, I felt really attached to it." He added, "I went to the U.S. myself for the choir recording, and listening to it right next to them was truly amazing. I remember it as a really good memory."



'Set Me Free Pt.2' will appear on Jimin's upcoming debut solo album "FACE", which will hit streaming services on Friday, March 24. Of the record, he explained: "This album talks about how I look back on myself and how I overcame' If people understand the emotions I'm trying to express, I'll consider the album a success."


On how he feels as the next member of BTS to release solo material, the 27-year-old elaborated: "You know, the members felt very nervous before releasing their solo albums, but compared to those feelings, their results were absolutely great."

He continued, "I don't want to be an embarrassment to my members. I want to be a proud member of BTS." BTS' Jimin drops new single 'Set Me Free Pt.2' ahead of debut solo album.

K-Pop BTS BTS`s Jin south korea hollywood news Entertainment News

