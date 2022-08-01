BTS's J-Hope at Lollapalooza: 'Chicken Noodle Soup' with Becky G, Jimin cheers on and more

J-Hope made history by becoming the first South Korean artist to headline the main stage at Lollapalooza
J-Hope and Jimin/BTS_official
BTS’s rapper J-Hope has become the first South Korean artist to headline the main stage at Lollapalooza 2022. Group member Jimin flew to Chicago to cheer for him. Fans worldwide watched J-Hope’s performance through a live stream on Weverse. Soon ‘Hobipalooza’ started trending. Becky G joined the rapper for a special performance on their song ‘Chicken Noodle Soup.' J-Hope performed 21 songs, with the crowd cheering him on.
After the performance, J-Hope and Jimin had a live chat with fans. Jimin said, "He really has been working so hard.. like not eating at the time, even losing weight, working in the absolute dark."
hobi to jimin: "YAAA MY DONGSAENG" and that hug 😭 pic.twitter.com/SbJQggp65b— Ly⁷ (@jikookdoodles) August 1, 2022
Also Read: 5 things unique to BTS's birthday boy J-Hope