BTS's Proof gets group their sixth No 1 on Billboard 200 album chart

The title track of ‘Proof,' ‘Yet To Come’, gained over 40.3 million streams on Spotify in the first week, becoming the first Korean act to gain the biggest number of streams in the first week of release

BTS/Instagram

BTS’s latest album Proof has debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart getting the K-pop group its sixth chart-topper. The anthology was released on June 10, a few days before the group announced a hiatus to focus on solo ventures. According to Luminate, the album debuted with 314,000 equivalent album units in the United States in the week ending June 16.

The title track of ‘Proof,' ‘Yet To Come’, gained over 40.3 million streams on Spotify in the first week, becoming the first Korean act to gain the biggest number of streams in the first week of release.

Also Read: Jungkook and V join RM and J-Hope to flaunt BTS friendship tattoo

Show full article