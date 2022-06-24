'Bullet Train' makers release new posters starring Brad Pitt, Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson

Breaking News
24 June,2022
mid-day online correspondent |

Bullet Train posters


Here’s presenting yet another look at the much-anticipated Brad Pitt starrer Bullet Train. But this time, the posters for each character depict their personality traits while also transporting you straight to Japan to embark on this exciting adventure!

Bullet Train




An enthralling adaptation of the internationally best-selling book, Bullet Train (aka Maria Beetle) by Kotaro Isaka, the movie will feature an all-star cast comprising Brad Pitt in the lead, along with headlining actors Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry, Michael Shannon, Andrew Koji, Bad Bunny, Hiroyuki Sanada and Sandra Bullock.


Bullet Train

David Leitch of Deadpool 2 fame keeps the high-octane movie trailer interesting with action-packed scenes and exhilarating chase sequences as the star cast appears hot on each other’s heels within the confines of the world’s fastest train!

Sony Pictures Entertainment India releases Bullet Train on August 5th in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

