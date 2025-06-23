Canadian rapper Tommy Genesis faces backlash for cultural appropriation in her True Blue video, where she appears styled like Goddess Kali while performing erotic movements. Netizens slammed the look as disrespectful to Hindu religious sentiments

Canadian rapper and model Tommy Genesis is facing backlash over social media for her look in the latest song 'True Blue'.

Taking it to her Instagram, Genesis shared a post in which she is seen painted blue, adorned in gold jewellery, and wearing a red bindi on her forehead. The rapper is under fire for "depicting" herself as "Goddess Kali" as she bears a striking resemblance with the diety.

Netizens reacted to the post and criticised her. Many of them asked her to "delete the song" .

One of the social media user wrote, "Delete your new song dont play with hindu religion"

The rapper was called out on social media for disrespecting the sentiments of the Hindu religion.

Another user wrote, "This is beyond disrespectful. Depicting yourself as Goddess Kali--one of the most powerful and sacred deities in Hinduism--and then using that image for vulgar, sexualized moves is not artistic expression, it's straight-up cultural and religious mockery. You may not realize the depth of what you're doing, but for millions of people, Kali is a symbol of fierce protection, divine feminine power, and spiritual strength--not your costume for shock value....Take accountability. Take this down. And educate yourself before turning someone's belief system into your aesthetic gimmick."

Another commented, "This is not art "

"This creator must be canceled.... , stop using our religion for your cheap publicity. Take art classes , do something creative," another user wrote on Instagram.

"This is not funny, this is called culture appropriation," another commented.

Genesis Yasmine Mohanraj, known by her stage name Tommy Genesis, is a Canadian rapper and model. Her debut album titled Tommy Genesis was released in November 2018. Her second album Goldilocks X was released in September 2021.

