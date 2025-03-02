Channing Tatum confirms dating Australian model Inka Williams at pre-Oscars 2025 party

Breaking News
Updated on: 02 March,2025 11:36 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Top

Channing Tatum, Inka Williams Pic/X

Actor and film producer Channing Tatum attended the pre-Oscars 2025 party with Australian model Inka Williams after they sparked romance rumours. Tatum's ex-fiancee Zoe Kravitz was also present.


He wore a black T-shirt, matching pants and boots, and a beige jacket. Williams wore a strapless black dress with a tasseled skirt, black stiletto pumps, and large hoop earrings, reported E! Online.


The party was held in Los Angeles one month after a photo of Tatum and a woman fans later identified as Williams walking together elsewhere in the city circulated on social media, as per the outlet.


Kravitz and Tatum were engaged in October 2023, but they decided to part ways a year later, citing differing life stages, as per the outlet.

Kravitz was not photographed inside the party venue or near the couple, who left the bash holding hands.

She recently spoke about their past three relationship and breakups with Tatum, "I love this thing that we made together, and I care for him very much," said Zoe, adding, "Even when you bring up how great his performance is, it warms my heart to hear that, and I'm so happy that all of it happened. I just feel so grateful that we got to go on that journey together."

"He has so much more coming, and I think he's in a place as an actor where he's feeling really confident and people are seeing different sides of him," Kravitz said.

"He's got a lot to offer, so I'm excited for people to keep witnessing that," she added, reported E! Online.

channing tatum Zoe Kravitz Oscars 2025 Entertainment News hollywood news

