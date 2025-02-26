Breaking News
Zoe Kravitz speaks up on split from Channing Tatum

Zoe Kravitz speaks up on split from Channing Tatum

Updated on: 26 February,2025 07:28 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Agencies

Top

The actor-filmmaker, 36, touched on her breakup from Tatum for the first time when she was asked about whether their split affected how she feels about their movie Blink Twice.

Zoe Kravitz and Channing Tatum

Hollywood actor Zoe Kravitz is expressing gratitude for her personal and professional journey she and ex-fiance Channing Tatum took together during the course of their relationship. The actor-filmmaker, 36, touched on her breakup from Tatum for the first time when she was asked about whether their split affected how she feels about their movie Blink Twice.


She told in a magazine interview, “Not at all. I love this thing that we made together, and I care for him very much. Even when you bring up how great his performance is, it warms my heart to hear that, and I’m so happy that all of it happened. I just feel so grateful that we got to go on that journey together”. As per reports, Kravitz and Tatum first sparked romance rumours in August 2021, when they were seen together out and about in New York city. Then, the following February, the couple began talking about each other in interviews.


They eventually got engaged in October 2023, but called it off a year later because “they realised they’re at different stages in life,” a source told a magazine in 2024. In her interview, Kravitz said Tatum has “a lot to offer” talent wise, and she’s “excited for people to keep witnessing that”. “He has so much more coming, and I think he’s in a place as an actor where he’s feeling confident and people are seeing different sides of him (sic)”, said the Big Little Lies actor.


Back in December 2024, she explained to The Batman director Matt Reeves that when casting Tatum in Blink Twice, she wanted “to weaponise his charisma”. “Channing was the first person I thought of for Slater King, and I don’t know where that came from”, Kravitz said of Tatum’s tech-billionaire character in the psychological thriller.

