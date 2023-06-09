Actor Shannen Doherty has revealed that her breast cancer has spread to her brain

Shannen Doherty (right) with a friend Sarah Michelle (left), Pic/Doherty's Instagram

Listen to this article 'Charmed' star Shannen Doherty reveals cancer has spread to her brain x 00:00

Actor Shannen Doherty has revealed that her breast cancer has spread to her brain.

On June 5, Doherty shared a video of her in the hospital with a short caption, "January 9, 2023."

ADVERTISEMENT

The actress then posted another video on June 6, in which she shared her health update and provided a description of the earlier video, Variety reported.

"On January 5th, my CT scan showed Mets in my brain. Yesterday's video was showing the process of getting fitted for the mask which you wear during radiation to your brain," she said.

Doherty continued in caption, "January 12, the first round of radiation took place. My fear is obvious. I am extremely claustrophobic and there was a lot going on in my life. I am fortunate as I have great doctors like Dr. Amin Mirahdi and the amazing techs at Cedar Sinai. But that fear.... The turmoil..... the timing of it all.... This is what cancer can look like."

The 'Charmed' star was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015 that went into remission two years later. In 2020, Doherty announced the cancer had returned, spread and was stage 4.

In a 2021 interview with Variety, the SAG-AFTRA member revealed, in addition to facing treatments she was also worried about the loss of her health insurance.

"It is something that I worry about, of course, like: 'Oh, my God, I've got to make sure I earn a certain amount of money every single year to get insurance.' Whereas if you just looked at my 40 years of paying dues, and the pension and all of that the producers pay in on behalf of me, you would think that that would cover my insurance for the rest of my life. And it should."

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever