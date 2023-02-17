Breaking News
Mumbai to get dedicated breast cancer clinics from March

Updated on: 17 February,2023 06:24 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Suraj Pandey | suraj.pandey@mid-day.com

With cases rising even among women in their 30s and 40s, state govt to focus on early diagnosis and treatment, will launch drive on Women’s Day

Mumbai to get dedicated breast cancer clinics from March

The first dedicated breast cancer clinic will open at Cama & Albless Hospital. Representation pic


In view of the increasing incidence of breast cancer, the state government plans to start a dedicated clinic at government medical colleges. The first clinic will open at Cama & Albless Hospital on March 8, on Women’s Day, said officials.


A senior official from the state health department told mid-day, “Earlier, breast cancer was diagnosed mostly in women above the age of 50. Now, we are seeing cases among women in their 30s and 40s, too. Hence the government will launch a campaign for early detection, diagnosis and treatment, on March 8. It will be led by Medical Education Minister Girish Mahajan.”



“Until now, the diagnosis for breast cancer was done in the surgery OPD and gynaecology OPD. But now, there will be dedicated clinics,” said Superintendent Dr Tushar Palve, Cama hospital. According to officials, women visiting the clinic would be trained to screen others in their home and neighbourhood. This will help in early diagnosis of the disease and increase the survival rate, they said.


A visit to villages

A source close to Mahajan said, “The minister has also directed the deans of all hospitals to send doctors to rural areas in their jurisdiction for breast cancer screening. A screening camp will be organised once a month in villages. There is a plan for mobile clinics, too.”

Among all types of cancer diagnosed across Maharashtra yearly, the average prevalence rate of breast cancer is 30.7 per cent, as per official data. Maharashtra ranks seventh among the states in terms of number of cases. Hence, the minister has asked the deans to compile data and conduct frequent studies.

