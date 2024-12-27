Child actor Hudson Meek, known for 'Baby Driver,' passes away at 16

Breaking News
Updated on: 27 December,2024 09:04 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Top

Child artiste Hudson Meek, best known for his role in Baby Driver, passes away. He died on December 22 in Alabama after falling from a moving vehicle

Pic/Instagram

Child artiste Hudson Meek, best known for his role in Baby Driver, passes away. He died on December 22 in Alabama after falling from a moving vehicle. He was 16, Variety reported. The news of his demise was shared on his Instagram. "Our hearts are broken to share that Hudson Meek went home to be with Jesus tonight. His 16 years on this earth were far too short, but he accomplished so much and significantly impacted everyone he met," the post read.


The accident occurred Thursday night in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, according to local news site AL.com. Meek "sustained blunt force injuries after falling to the road from a moving vehicle," Chief Deputy Coroner Bill Yates told AL.com. Meek was taken to a hospital and died Saturday night. Vestavia Hills police are investigating his death, as per Variety.


Hudson Meek rose to fame with his portrayal as a young version of Ansel Elgort's main character Baby, a professional getaway driver with a passion for music. He also appeared in "MacGyver," "The School Duet," "Genius," "Found," "Legacies," "Union," "Momma Jenny & the Brooks Boys," "Providence," "Half Pint," "90 Minutes," "The List" and "The Santa Con."


Instagram hollywood news Hollywood News Updates Entertainment News Hollywood

