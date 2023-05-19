Chiwetel Ejiofor signed for Venom 3

Hardy is set to return as the titular character with the franchise’s longtime writer Kelly Marcel taking over the directing reins. Juno Temple is also on board. As per reports, Sony didn’t make any comment on Ejiofor’s casting

Chiwetel Ejiofor

After matching wits with Doctor Strange, Chiwetel Ejiofor has found a new superhero to face off against. Ejiofor has closed a deal to star opposite Tom Hardy in Sony and Marvel’s third instalment of Venom.

Hardy is set to return as the titular character with the franchise’s longtime writer Kelly Marcel taking over the directing reins. Juno Temple is also on board.

As per reports, Sony didn’t make any comment on Ejiofor’s casting.

Tom Hardy in Venom 3

Marcel and Hardy will co-produce the instalment, with Marcel writing the screenplay from a story they wrote together. Plot details are unknown other than Hardy returning as the lethal protector Venom following the first two films. The movies made a combined amount of $1.36 billion worldwide. It also is unknown who will be joining Hardy from the previous films or whether any superheroes from the Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel characters will be added to the film.

Who Ejiofor will be playing is also being kept under wraps.

The 12 Years a Slave Oscar nominee is no stranger to the comic book world, having recently reprised his role as Baron Mordo in Marvel Studios’ Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which bowed last summer. He most recently starred opposite Emilia Clarke in The Pod Generation, which premièred at Sundance.

Next up for Ejiofor is Rob Peace, which he also directed and is starring in. He will also return for Netflix’s The Old Guard 2.

