Prepare yourself for the highly anticipated comeback of 'Loki' in 'Season 2,' set to stream on October 6th, alongside the introduction of Echo's exciting and action-filled plot

Loki Season 2

Listen to this article 'Loki: Season 2' returns with mischief, mayhem and an action-packed storyline x 00:00

Marvel fans who have been keenly anticipating the comeback of the notorious God of Mischief will be glad to know that a second season of the popular antihero series 'Loki' is in the works and will be streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar on October 6th, 2023. Moreover, once the season finale of Loki concludes, another thrilling upcoming Marvel venture, Echo, will be rolled out.

On Wednesday, Marvel Studios took to their Instagram handle to share the update on Loki season 2's premiere date , captioning it, Marvel Studios (handshake emoji)@DisneyPlus. A new season of #Loki starts streaming October 6, 2023. All episodes of #Echo drop November 29, 2023."

Marvel posted an image featuring the Loki logo accompanied by the announcement of Loki Season 2.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marvel Studios (@marvelstudios)

Loki's debut season received vast approval from audiences and was widely regarded by many enthusiasts and commentators as the greatest show from Marvel Studios thus far. Tom Hiddleston's execution of the Loki character earned him praise and recognition.

The enigmatic amalgam of action, drama, and mystery achieved an impressive 92% rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes, placing it second to Ms. Marvel in the MCU series ratings on the Disney Plus channel.

The season finale presented He Who Remains, also known as Kang the Conqueror, an infamous villain from Marvel Comics. Fans eagerly anticipate a likely faceoff between He Who Remains' multiple variants and Loki in the second season.

Recently, the threequel to the beloved Marvel series 'Guardians of the Galaxy' was released, and people buzzed with excitement after watching the film in the theatre. Directed by James Gunn, 'Guardian of the Galaxy: Vol. 3' delivered humour, action, adventure, and much more.

Apart from that, the sci-fi action film 'The Marvels' teaser was recently released by the makers, as it appears to be a delightful blend of action and comedy, which was missing in recent Marvel Studios productions. The film stars Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris, Iman Vellani, Samuel L. Jackson, Zawe Ashton, and Park Seo-joon. Helmed by Nia DaCostas and produced by Kevin Feiger.

Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Mary Livanos, and Matthew Jenkins serve as executive producers. The screenplay is by Megan McDonnell, Nia DaCosta, Elissa Karasik, and Zeb Wells.

Back to 'Loki: Season 2,' it will start streaming on October 6, 2023, on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Also Read: MCU returns! Brie Larson's sci-fi action film 'The Marvels' trailer is out now