Chris Hemsworth unveils 'Extraction 2' official trailer, fans say, 'This will be insane'

Updated on: 04 April,2023 09:19 AM IST  |  Washington
ANI |

Chris Hemsworth. Pics/Instagram


Hollywood star Chris Hemsworth, on Monday, unveiled the official teaser trailer of his upcoming action film 'Extraction 2'.


Taking to Instagram, Chris dropped the trailer which he captioned, 'You only get one shot at a second chance. EXTRACTION 2 debuts globally June 16, only on @Netflix. #TylerRakeLives.'



 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth)


In the trailer, the 'Avengers' actor shared a glimpse of a single-take-action sequence in which he could be seen fighting with the goons.

Soon after the 'Thor' actor shared the trailer of 'Extraction 2' fans flooded the comment section with red heart and fire emoticons.

'Here comes the mighty Thor,' a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, 'Wooow wooow y mas wooow.'

'This looks so dope! I'm counting down the days,' a user wrote.

'Finally The Wait Is Over This Movie Will Be Insane,' a user wrote.

Also Read: Chris Hemsworth is thinking of 'slowing down' after Alzheimer's warning

Helmed by Sam Hargrave, the film will premiere exclusively on Netflix on June 16, 2023.

Released in 2020, 'Extraction' was a big hit. It featured black-ops mercenary Tyler Rake (Hemsworth) travelling to Bangladesh to rescue the kidnapped son of a drug lord. At the end of the film, Tyler Rake (Hemsworth) took a bullet to the neck while protecting the child. The climax made fans wonder if Tyler Rake survived.

Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda was also a part of the first instalment of the film.

Upon its release, the film was viewed on Netflix by an estimated 90 million households.

Chris Hemsworth will reteam with director Sam Hargrave for 'Extraction 2' which is produced by Joe and Anthony Russo via their AGBO banner, from a script by 'Avengers: Endgame' filmmaker Joe Russo, who also penned the first instalment of the film.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

