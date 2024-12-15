Actor Chris Pratt posts adorable birthday wish for wife Katherine Schwarzenegger on her 35th birthday. He shared a video too. He expressed how Katherine brings joy into their life

Picture Courtesy/Chris Pratt's Instagram account

Listen to this article Chris Pratt posts adorable birthday wish for wife Katherine Schwarzenegger x 00:00

Actor Chris Pratt expressed his deep appreciation for his wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger, as she celebrated her 35th birthday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Taking to Instagram on Friday, the 'Jurassic World' star shared a heartfelt tribute to his wife, acknowledging her role as a loving partner and dedicated mother.

In his message, Pratt wrote, "Happy Birthday, Katherine! Thank you for all of the joy you've brought all of us through the years."

He went on to highlight her efforts in caring for their family and managing their household with love and wisdom.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chris Pratt (@prattprattpratt)

"To see the way you care for our family. To see the way you run the house. To see the way you communicate," he continued, adding, "Your wisdom and mindfulness are a blessing I thank God for every day. I'm so grateful to have married you."

Pratt, who wed Schwarzenegger in 2019, added, "We all feel so well taken care of and loved. Through the ups and downs, I got you Chief. Love you."

The couple, who have three children, daughters Eloise, nearly 3 years old, and Lyla, 4, along with their newborn son Ford, born in November, have built a life filled with love and family. Pratt also shares a son, Jack, 12, with his ex-wife, Anna Faris.

Katherine's mother, Maria Shriver, also took to social media to wish her daughter a happy birthday. Shriver, 69, shared an emotional tribute, praising Katherine's character and warmth.

"Her smile lights up every room she walks into. Her heart is big, wide, loving. She is an amazing daughter, an extraordinary sister, caring friend, devoted wife, and a deeply loving mama bear," Shriver wrote.

The message continued, "Katherine has only brought joy into this world. I love her deeply, like her so much, and marvel at her every day. What a life she has created. What a beautiful soul she is."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maria Shriver (@mariashriver)

Shriver's heartfelt words highlight the bond between mother and daughter and the admiration she has for Katherine.

This birthday celebration comes on the heels of a busy year for the Pratt-Schwarzenegger family.

The couple, continue to grow in both their personal and professional lives.

Back in June, Katherine shared her own loving birthday message to Chris on Instagram, calling him "my love" and expressing her excitement to celebrate him.

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger's relationship blossomed after they began dating in June 2018.

Following their engagement announcement in January 2019, the couple exchanged vows on June 8th of the same year in a ceremony held in Montecito, California.

Their family grew with the arrival of their first daughter in 2020 and welcomed their second daughter in May 2022.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever