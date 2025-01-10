Breaking News
Woman killed after colleague attacks her in broad daylight in Pune
Have asked CM to take action irrespective of party affiliations: Ajit Pawar
Teenager assaulted over affair with girl in Latur dies in hospital; 6 held
One dead, another injured after tree branch falls on them in Ghatkopar
Four injured after massive fire breaks out at Godown in Darukhana area of Mumbai
shot-button
Podcast Banner Podcast Banner
Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > Chrissy Teigen evacuates home amid LA fires shares emotional moments with family pets

Chrissy Teigen evacuates home amid LA fires, shares emotional moments with family & pets

Updated on: 10 January,2025 01:01 PM IST  |  Los Angeles
IANS |

Top

As per ‘People’, Teigen then shared a snap of Legend, 46, building lego, joking that she told him not to start it at such a busy time

Chrissy Teigen evacuates home amid LA fires, shares emotional moments with family & pets

Chrissy Teigen. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Chrissy Teigen evacuates home amid LA fires, shares emotional moments with family & pets
x
00:00

Chrissy Teigen, the wife of the Grammy-winning artist John Legend is evacuating her Los Angeles home.
 
Recently, the model and author, 39, revealed that her family and pets had left their home amid the Los Angeles fires, reports ‘People’ magazine.


Sharing a mirror selfie while standing in front of her closet, Teigen expressed how emotional it was to be evacuating the home she shares with husband John Legend, and kids Luna Simone, 8, Miles Theodore, 6, Esti Maxine, 23 months, and Wren Alexander, 18 months.


“This is surreal, I’m very scared now. Packing”, she wrote across the photo.


As per ‘People’, Teigen then shared a snap of Legend, 46, building lego, joking that she told him not to start it at such a busy time.

The mother of four went on to share videos of the family safely holed up in a hotel, and smiled from her bed as her pet dogs Petey and Pearl climbed up.

“4 dogs, 4 kids and a bearded dragon walk into a hotel”, she wrote in the caption. The family also owns dog Pebbles and French bulldog Penny. In another clip, Legend was captured lying on the bed beside his wife while their dogs lay in between.

“Hi everyone”, the singer said as he looked at the camera and appeared relaxed. Teigen also shared that their bearded dragon Sebastian had evacuated with them. “Don’t worry, Sebastian made it,” she said as she patted the reptile on her chest. “We would never forget Sebastian, how dare you guys? He is with us”.

The star added more clips of Sebastian laying on her chest under her cardigan. “Gotta keep him warm”, she wrote.

Earlier in the day, an emotional Teigen shared that she had "no words" amid the fires in Los Angeles.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Chrissy Teigen John Legend Instagram bollywood news Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK