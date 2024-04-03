article Chrissy Teigen shares pictures with John Legend from Thailand trip
Chrissy Teigen shares pictures with John Legend from Thailand trip
Chrissy Teigen shares pictures with John Legend from Thailand trip

Updated on: 03 April,2024 07:05 AM IST  |  Los Angeles
IANS

“My family”, Teigen's caption read as she shared a picture of herself carrying daughter Esti Maxine, 16 months, while stepping into a tuk-tuk

Chrissy Teigen with husband John Legend. Pic/AFP

Chrissy Teigen is currently enjoying her vacation in Thailand with her family. The author and model, 38, along with her Grammy-winning musician husband John Legend, and their four children, flew to Thailand to visit her mother Vilailuck "Pepper" Teigen over spring break.


Pepper moved back to Thailand earlier this year to live in her childhood hometown, Korat, reports ‘People’ magazine.


“My family”, Teigen's caption read as she shared a picture of herself carrying daughter Esti Maxine, 16 months, while stepping into a tuk-tuk.


As per ‘People’, Legend (45) also sat inside the vehicle next to their eldest daughter Luna Simone, 7, and their son Miles Theodore, 5.

In the 2nd photo, Teigen sat on a swinging chair with Luna, son Wren Alexander and Miles, while her smiling husband stood alongside them holding Esti. Flashing beaming smiles again, the third slide featured Pepper as she posed beside her daughter and Miles and Luna.

Meanwhile, the family of six was pictured on their rickshaw ride in the 4th photo, which was followed by a smiling selfie of Luna resting her head on Legend's shoulder as baby Wren snoozed his father’s arms.

The post concluded with Teigen and Legend gathering for a large group photo with their children and other loved ones.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

