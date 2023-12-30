Breaking News
Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > Chrissy Teigen steps out for date night with husband John Legend on his birthday

Updated on: 30 December,2023 06:39 AM IST  |  Los Angeles
IANS |

Top

Chrissy Teigen celebrated her singer husband John Legend’s 45th birthday in style

Chrissy Teigen with husband John Legend. Pic/AFP

Chrissy Teigen celebrated her singer husband John Legend’s birthday in style. As John Legend turned 45 on Thursday, the couple stepped out in coordinating all-black outfits for a date night in New York City to mark the occasion.


Teigen, 37, sported the popular no-pants trend as part of her look, teaming a sheer, low-cut blouse and super short velvet hotpants, reports ‘People’ magazine. She completed her ensemble with fishnet tights, strappy heels and a metallic gold handbag featuring black tassel detailing, while her brunette locks had been styled into loose waves. Meanwhile, her husband also scored some serious style points, donning an unbuttoned silk shirt underneath a belted jacket tied at the waist, along with black pants and boots.


As per ‘People’, the couple was pictured holding hands as they headed to Ralph Lauren’s eatery The Polo Bar in Manhattan to celebrate Legend's special day. The trend of stepping out in outfits that include no pants has been adopted by plenty of celebrities this year, including Anne Hathaway, Hailey Bieber and Jodie Turner-Smith. Kendall Jenner also rocked the look at this year’s Met Gala, wearing a sequined black bodysuit with exaggerated, floor-skimming sleeves and nothing on her lower half.


She accessorised the glittering one-piece, which featured a silver crystal-embellished collar, with shimmering sky-high platinum boots and Lorraine Schwartz jewels.

Chrissy Teigen John Legend hollywood news Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

