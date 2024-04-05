Breaking News
Christian Bale transforms into Frankensteins Monster in first look from The Bride
Christian Bale transforms into Frankenstein's Monster in first look from 'The Bride'

Updated on: 05 April,2024 05:47 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Agencies |

The first look images of Christian Bale from 'The Bride' have been unveiled

Christian Bale transforms into Frankenstein's Monster in first look from 'The Bride'

Picture Courtesy/ Maggie Gyllenhaal's Instagram account

Christian Bale transforms into Frankenstein's Monster in first look from 'The Bride'
And the wait is finally over. The first look images of Christian Bale from 'The Bride' have been unveiled.


Bale has transformed into Frankenstein's monster for Maggie Gyllenhaal's sophomore feature. Jessie Buckley stars as the titular bride of Frankenstein.


Take a look at the images that have been shared by Gyllenhaal on Instagram.


 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by Maggie Gyllenhaal (@mgyllenhaal)

Starring opposite Bale and Buckley are Penelope Cruz, Peter Sarsgaard and Annette Bening. The film's crew includes "Joker" cinematographer Lawrence Sher, Variety reported.

'The Bride' is set in 1930s Chicago and puts a spin on the iconic Frankenstein lore. Buckley's murdered young woman is revived, but her new life surprises her creators as she lusts for romance and ignites a radical social movement. Along with the first look at Bale, Gyllenhaal also teased a photo of Buckley's bride.

'The Bride' is Gyllenhaal's second directorial. Her first was 'The Lost Daughter', which came out in 2021.

Gyllenhaal's "The Bride" isn't the only Frankenstein movie on the way. Guillermo del Toro is currently filming his own Frankenstein, starring "Euphoria" and "Saltburn" star Jacob Elordi as the iconic monster.

The Bride will be out in theatres in October 2025.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

