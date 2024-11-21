Sooraj Cherukat, going by the stage name Hanumankind, slashed global records with his rap track ‘Big Dawgs’ which surpassed Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Not Like Us’ on Spotify's Global Chart

Rapper Hanumankind, who made waves in the music space after the success of his single ‘Big Dawgs’ is set to become the second Indian to perform at Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in 2025. The first Indian was Diljit Dosanjh. The festival unveiled its line-up for next year which also includes other bigwigs, who will reign at the major event in the California desert.

Coachella 2025 line-up, dates, and more

According to Coachella’s website, the line-up includes names like Lady Gaga, Post Malone, Green Day, Missy Elliot, Charli XCX, and Megan Thee Stallion among others. The dates for the festival are from April 11, 12, 13, 18, 19, and 20. Travis Scott will get the guest slot. His date has not been revealed yet. Hanumankind will be performing on a Saturday but there is no clarity if it will be on April 12 or 19.

Who is Hanumankind?

Hailing from Malappuram, Kerala, Sooraj released his first single 'Daily Dose' in his debut EP Kalari in 2019. He grew up in Houston, Texas, where he attended Houston Community College. In 2012, he returned to India and enrolled at PSG College in Coimbatore to study Business Administration. He completed an internship at Goldman Sachs in 2014 and later worked as an Operations Analyst at the company for over a year starting in 2017. Following this, he left Goldman Sachs to join BigCity Promotions as an Alliance & Partnership Specialist.

His other popular tracks include ‘Genghis,’ ‘Skyline,’ ‘Damnson,’ ‘Southside,’ and ‘Rush Hour,’ among others. His style has been largely influenced by Kendrick Lamar, J. Cole, and Logic which has solidified his position in Desi Indian hip hop.

Sooraj created his stage name, 'Hanumankind,' by merging the Hindi word 'Hanuman' with the English word 'kind,' playing on the concept of 'humankind.'

Hanumankind to make his acting debut

Filmmaker Aashiq Abu's Malayalam film ‘Rifle Club’ will feature the rapper as Bheera. Anurag Kashyap plays his father in the film. ‘Rifle Club’ also stars Dileesh Pothan, Vani Viswanath, Vijayaraghavan, Vincy Aloshious, Ramzan Muhammed, Surabhi Lakshmi, and Unnimaya Prasad.