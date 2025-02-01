An unseen video shows Coldplay's frontman Chris Martin and his girlfriend, Hollywood actress Dakota Johnson taking a dip at the Sangam during Kumbh Mela 2025

Days after Coldplay's frontman Chris Martin and his girlfriend, Hollywood actress Dakota Johnson visited Prayagraj to attend the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, an unseen video shows the couple taking a dip at the Sangam. They were filmed by a fan who was also attending the spiritual fair. Watch the video below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bharat Chaudhary (@bharat_chaudhary85)

Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson in Prayagraj

Chris and Dakota came to India on January 16 for the band's musical tour. The singer along with the members of Coldplay had concerts lined up in Mumbai and Ahmedabad. Their last show of the Indian leg of the Music of the Spheres tour was conducted at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Republic Day. In visuals captured by ANI, Chris and Dakota were seen sitting in a car. The couple, dressed in saffron-colored attire, appeared excited as they reached the holy city, drawing attention as they made their way through the crowd.

Stampede at Maha Kumbh 2025

At least 30 people were killed while 60 were injured in the pre-dawn stampede that occurred at Maha Kumbh, according to officials. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also announced financial assistance of Rs 25 lakh to the kins of the deceased, while adding that security forces have been deployed at the site.

About Coldplay concerts in India

As part of their Music of the Spheres World Tour, the band had three shows at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on January 18, 19, and 21. Coldplay, led by vocalist Chris Martin, regaled fans at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on two dates - January 25 and January 26, their last stop in India. The group, also comprising guitarist Jonny Buckland, bassist Guy Berryman, drummer, and percussionist Will Champion, and manager Phil Harvey, performed on popular tracks "Yellow", "Charlie Brown", "All My Love", "Clocks", "People of the Pride", "Hymn for the Weekend" and "Viva La Vida".

Noting the success of the Coldplay concerts in Mumbai and Ahmedabad, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India has immense possibilities in the concert economy and urged the state governments and the private sector to invest in creating the necessary infrastructure and skills for hosting live events.