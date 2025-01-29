After Gujarat minister claimed that the police did not receive any complaints of misbehaviour during the Coldplay concert, a video of fans getting into a brawl surfaced on social media

Coldplay performs in Ahmedabad Pic/Instagram

Watch: Coldplay fans get physically violent at Ahmedabad concert, netizens say 'Sky full of scars'

British rock band Coldplay wrapped up its India leg of the Music of the Spheres World Tour with its final show in Ahmedabad Gujarat. After Gujarat minister Harsh Sanghavi claimed that the police did not receive any complaints of misbehaviour or traffic woes, a video of fans getting into a brawl at the Narendra Modi Stadium has surfaced on social media, garnering hilarious comments.

A post shared by Deepu (@deepu_drops)

Coldplay fans throw punches at each other

A viral video shows fans engaging in a brawl while the band sings in the background. A section of netizens reacted to the video by giving a hilarious twist to Coldplay’s song titles such as - “Viva la VIVAAD”, “The fight will guide you home”, and “Sky Full of Scars.” One user wrote, “When uncle took fix you seriously.”

“This is what happens when you overhype a concert and people who have zero interest enter concerts like these,” rued another.

“The British used to rule in India, and the Indians fought among themselves. Since then, little has changed,” commented one user.

PM Narendra Modi lauds Coldplay concert

Noting the success of the Coldplay concerts in Mumbai and Ahmedabad, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India has immense possibilities in the concert economy and urged the state governments and the private sector to invest in creating the necessary infrastructure and skills for hosting live events.

"Coldplay concerts in Mumbai and Ahmedabad. This proves that there is a massive scope for concerts in India," he said.

"Big artistes from around the world are attracted to India. I expect the state and the private sector to focus on developing necessary infrastructure and skills for the concert economy," he added.

About Coldplay concerts in India

As part of their Music of the Spheres World Tour, the band had three shows at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on January 18, 19, and 21. Coldplay, led by vocalist Chris Martin, regaled fans at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on two dates - January 25 and January 26, their last stop in India. The group, also comprising guitarist Jonny Buckland, bassist Guy Berryman, drummer, and percussionist Will Champion, and manager Phil Harvey, performed on popular tracks "Yellow", "Charlie Brown", "All My Love", "Clocks", "People of the Pride", "Hymn for the Weekend" and "Viva La Vida".