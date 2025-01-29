Breaking News
Exclusive: Mumbai’s air pollution may be worse than what data shows
Saif Ali Khan attack case: Fingerprint samples still with CID, say Cops
Mumbai: No takers for desalination, Gargai dam back in focus
Mumbai: New Z bridge in Matunga likely to be opened by Feb 15
Mumbai: Body found in Mahim creek identified
shot-button
Podcast Banner Podcast Banner
Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > Watch Coldplay fans get physically violent at Ahmedabad concert netizens say Sky full of scars

Watch: Coldplay fans get physically violent at Ahmedabad concert, netizens say 'Sky full of scars'

Updated on: 29 January,2025 10:34 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

After Gujarat minister claimed that the police did not receive any complaints of misbehaviour during the Coldplay concert, a video of fans getting into a brawl surfaced on social media

Watch: Coldplay fans get physically violent at Ahmedabad concert, netizens say 'Sky full of scars'

Coldplay performs in Ahmedabad Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article
Watch: Coldplay fans get physically violent at Ahmedabad concert, netizens say 'Sky full of scars'
x
00:00

British rock band Coldplay wrapped up its India leg of the Music of the Spheres World Tour with its final show in Ahmedabad Gujarat. After Gujarat minister Harsh Sanghavi claimed that the police did not receive any complaints of misbehaviour or traffic woes, a video of fans getting into a brawl at the Narendra Modi Stadium has surfaced on social media, garnering hilarious comments. 



 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Deepu (@deepu_drops)



Coldplay fans throw punches at each other

A viral video shows fans engaging in a brawl while the band sings in the background. A section of netizens reacted to the video by giving a hilarious twist to Coldplay’s song titles such as - “Viva la VIVAAD”, “The fight will guide you home”, and “Sky Full of Scars.” One user wrote, “When uncle took fix you seriously.”

“This is what happens when you overhype a concert and people who have zero interest enter concerts like these,” rued another. 

“The British used to rule in India, and the Indians fought among themselves. Since then, little has changed,” commented one user. 

PM Narendra Modi lauds Coldplay concert 

Noting the success of the Coldplay concerts in Mumbai and Ahmedabad, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India has immense possibilities in the concert economy and urged the state governments and the private sector to invest in creating the necessary infrastructure and skills for hosting live events.

"Coldplay concerts in Mumbai and Ahmedabad. This proves that there is a massive scope for concerts in India," he said.

"Big artistes from around the world are attracted to India. I expect the state and the private sector to focus on developing necessary infrastructure and skills for the concert economy," he added.

About Coldplay concerts in India 

As part of their Music of the Spheres World Tour, the band had three shows at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on January 18, 19, and 21. Coldplay, led by vocalist Chris Martin, regaled fans at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on two dates - January 25 and January 26, their last stop in India. The group, also comprising guitarist Jonny Buckland, bassist Guy Berryman, drummer, and percussionist Will Champion, and manager Phil Harvey, performed on popular tracks "Yellow", "Charlie Brown", "All My Love", "Clocks", "People of the Pride", "Hymn for the Weekend" and "Viva La Vida".

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

coldplay chris martin ahmedabad narendra modi Entertainment News hollywood news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK