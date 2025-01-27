Coldplay had a successful concert in Ahmedabad on Saturday and Sunday. Over 2.5 lakh people attended the concert in the two days and the state did not receive any complaints

Coldplay

Listen to this article Coldplay in Ahmedabad! Over 2.5 lakh people attend, Gujarat minister says not a single complaint filed x 00:00

The British band Coldplay had their final concert in India on Sunday in Ahmedabad. The band performed at the Narendra Modi Stadium in the city on Saturday and Sunday (January 25 and 26). It also marked the band's biggest concert ever with the stadium capacity around 1.4 lakh. Before Ahmedabad, the bad had three shows in Navi Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium in Maharashtra.

ADVERTISEMENT

No mismanagement during Coldplay concert in Ahmedabad

After their final performance in Ahmedabad on Sunday, Minister to the State of Gujarat, Harsh Sanghavi shared some impressive statistics behind the successful Coldplay concert that attracted a massive crowd to the city of Ahmedabad. He revealed that over 2.5 lakh people attended the concert in two days with over 1.5 lakh people flying into the city to experience the concert. Moreover, the minister said that the police did not receive any complaint on misbehaviour or traffic woes.

In a tweet on X, Sanghavi wrote, "Congratulations Ahmedabad, We Did It!"

He further wrote, "Kudos to Team @AhmedabadPolice, Narendra Modi Stadium Management, Team @coldplay and @bookmyshow for making it a memorable event! We hosted an epic Cold Play concert, welcoming a record-breaking 2.5+ lakh visitors! 1.70 lakh+ visitors who traveled from outside Gujarat - thank you for Visiting Gujarat! Hassle-free roads, warm welcomes, and top-notch hospitality from Autos to Cabs, Restaurants to Street Vendors, and Hotels - we've got it all! And the cherry on top? Despite simultaneous big weddings and events, NOT A SINGLE COMPLAINT of misbehaviour, road traffic issues, or mismanagement in 2 days! Come visit us again soon!"

Congratulations Ahmedabad, We Did It!



Kudos to Team @AhmedabadPolice , Narendra Modi Stadium Management, Team @coldplay and @bookmyshow for making it a memorable event!



We hosted an epic Cold Play concert, welcoming a record-breaking 2.5+ lakh visitors!

1.70 lakh+ visitors who… pic.twitter.com/s31sVDmQYg — Harsh Sanghavi (@sanghaviharsh) January 26, 2025

Netizens laud Coldplay management in Ahmedabad

Fans of the band were also impressed by the arrangements for the massive concert. Many lauded the team for the smooth arrangements and hassle free experience that was provided.

And it was all YELLOW!



Indian Infrastructure is supreme 🇮🇳



Pic Credits - Coldplay pic.twitter.com/8CXifSoXDC — InfraStory (@marinebharat) January 27, 2025

What Coldplay said about their performance in Ahmedabad

Their first-ever gig in Gujarat witnessed a jam-packed crowd and it was no different for the second performance. Several images and videos from the concert surfaced, showcasing how Chris Martin-led band wowed people with their musical talent.

During both the concerts, Chris, who is the lead singer of the band, even tried his hand at Gujarati by greeting the audience. In the first one, he said, "Tame logo aaje badha sundar laago cho. Hu tamare shahar ma aavyo chu. Kem cho Ahmedabad?"The band also took to their X account and expressed gratitude to the audience for turning up in huge numbers. BookMyShow Live has organised the India tour of the band.

"Our biggest ever concert. Totally mind-blowing. Thank you Ahmedabad See you again tomorrow - and if you're in India, please join us on Disney+ Hotstar from 7.45pm," Coldplay posted.

Our biggest ever concert. Totally mind-blowing. Thank you Ahmedabad ❤️ See you again tomorrow - and if you’re in India, please join us on Disney+ Hotstar from 7.45pm ✨ pic.twitter.com/XauMZhBgf1 — Coldplay (@coldplay) January 25, 2025

Earlier on Saturday, Coldplay posted another picture from the stadium, in which they drew a cricket ball and signed it off as "Ahmedabad, 1/25." The caption stated, "I think even Jasprit might struggle to bowl with this badly drawn ball, but at least it is almost Spherical. It is such a pleasure to be here at this amazing stadium and to play in Ahmedabad for the very first time.

The Sunday concert was also streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar for Indian viewers to watch it from their homes.