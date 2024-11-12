PETA shoots off letter to Coldplay, urging the band to highlight sustainability at their India concerts by serving vegan meals and encouraging leather-free clothing

Coldplay is slated to perform in India in January. Pics/Instagram

When attending any concert of Coldplay’s ongoing Music of the Spheres World Tour, you can be assured of two things—great music, and that the gig is environment-friendly. Throughout their tour, the British band has reportedly tried to reduce carbon emissions, implemented water efficiency at venues, and batted for the use of water refill stations instead of single-use plastic water bottles. Now, as they are gearing up for their India tour in January 2025, People for Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India has called on them to go all green.

The organisation has sent a letter to frontman Chris Martin, guitarist Jonny Buckland, bassist Guy Berryman, drummer Will Champion, and their manager Phil Harvey, urging them to serve vegan meals and encourage leather-free fashion during their India outing. An excerpt from the letter reads, “We have suggestions that we’re sure will strike the right chord: ensure that your concerts in India are vegan and that you set a leather-free example. Cows are considered sacred by many in India, and bovine leather is the most environmentally damaging material in fashion.”

Dr Kiran Ahuja, Manager of Vegan Projects, PETA India, is hopeful of a positive response from Coldplay. She says, “Each vegan can save up to 200 animals a year by not eating them. Vegan dishes are a staple in Indian cuisine, and eco-friendly clothing and footwear are widely available. India is experiencing the effects of climate change, including severe heat waves, a decline in rainfall and droughts. So, we hope they will agree to serving only vegan meals and will encourage people to wear leather-free clothing and footwear.”