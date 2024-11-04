Coldplay's lead singer Chris Martin narrowly escaped injury after he fell on stage during their show at the Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, Australia. Watch the viral video

Chris Martin of Coldplay Pic/AFP

Coldplay's Chris Martin narrowly escapes injury as he falls on stage during Australia concert - watch video

Global rock band Coldplay, which is set to perform in India next year, is currently in Australia as a part of their 'Music of the Spheres World Tour'. On Sunday, the band’s lead singer Chris Martin narrowly escaped injury after he fell on stage during their show at the Marvel Stadium in Melbourne.

Chris Martin falls on stage during Australia concert

Several videos have surfaced on social media that show Chris Martin falling inside a trap door on the stage. However, a person standing down there was ready to get a hold of the singer. Chris saved himself from getting hurt and said, "That wasn't planned. Thank you for catching me so much. Thank you guys, holy s***, that was a YouTube moment."

The moment Chris Martin fell through a trapdoor right in front of me at the #Coldplay concert tonight. pic.twitter.com/qIdzMEGG0s — Greg Briggs (@greg__briggs) November 3, 2024

Coldplay to perform in India

Grammy-winning band Coldplay announced the dates for bringing their 'Music of the Spheres World Tour' to India. The Mumbai shows are scheduled for January 18 and 19, 2025 at the DY Patil Sports Stadium in Mumbai. Since there was a huge rush of fans willing to buy tickets, a third show of the band has been added for January 21.

In addition to performing several songs from their album ‘Music Of The Spheres’ and new singles 'We Pray' and 'feelslikeimfallinginlove' from their upcoming release Moon Music, the band will entertain their fans with some incredible collections including 'Yellow', 'The Scientist', 'Clocks', 'Fix You', 'Viva La Vida', 'Paradise', 'A Sky Full Of Stars' and 'Adventure Of A Lifetime'.

Coldplay previously performed in India in 2016 as part of the Global Citizen Festival in Mumbai. The band, which was established in 1997, consists of vocalist and pianist Chris Martin, guitarist Jonny Buckland, bassist Guy Berryman, and drummer and percussionist Will Champion.

Coldplay ticket scam

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) conducted search operations in Delhi, Mumbai, Jaipur, Chandigarh, and Bengaluru in connection with the illegal sale of tickets for Coldplay concert. During the search operations, several incriminating materials including mobile phones, laptops, sim cards, etc. used in the scam were recovered and seized, the ED said. The move came after multiple FIRs were registered in various states regarding fraudulent ticket sales.