Coldplay will be returning to India next year. They last performed in Mumbai in 2016. Back then, the British band led by Chris Martin was hosted by Shah Rukh Khan

L-Chris Martin with Deepika and Freida Pinto; R- Shah Rukh Khan

Listen to this article Throwback: When Coldplay's Chris Martin was seen chilling with Deepika Padukone at Shah Rukh Khan's party x 00:00

The British band Coldplay last performed in India in 2016. While fans await their upcoming performance in January 2025, we revisit the time the members attended a party hosted by Bollywood royalty Shah Rukh Khan. During their Mumbai tour in 2016, they were hosted by Khan at Mannat. Several A-list Bollywood celebrities also graced the party. Now, with Coldplay set to return to India an old picture of Coldplay frontman Chris Martin chilling with Deepika Padukone has gone viral.

ADVERTISEMENT

From the usual suspects Shraddha Kapoor her brother Siddhanth, Imtiaz Ali, Riteish Deshmukh and wife Genelia and Sonakshi Sinha to surprise guests Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Shriya Saran, Dia Mirza and Vivek Oberoi, a bevy of stars got together for a night of bonhomie. Ranveer Singh who was then dating Deepika Padukone was by her side throughout the bash.

Chris Martin is a fan of Shah Rukh Khan

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin is a fan of Shah Rukh Khan. He admires Bollywood's 'Baadshah' and hopes his charm stays on forever.

The singer took the virtual route in 2019 to express his love for SRK. In a post on Twitter in 2019, the singer through Coldplay's Twitter handle to share his playlist. He wrote, "Here is some music I love at the moment... Tal Uno by Barrie, Dwa Serduszka by Mazowsze, A New Beginning by John Williams from the Minority Report and Batard by Stromae... Ok enough tweeting for one month. Shah Rukh Khan forever (sic)."

SRK was quick to respond, "Will surely listen to the music... will send you some Indian music too (sic)."

About Coldplay’s concert in India

Grammy-winning band Coldplay announced the dates for bringing their 'Music of the Spheres World Tour' to India. The Mumbai shows are scheduled for January 18 and 19, 2025 at the DY Patil Sports Stadium in Mumbai. Since there was a huge rush of fans willing to buy tickets, a third show of the band has been added for January 21.

In a bid to make the concert accessible, Coldplay will offer a limited number of 'Infinity Tickets', priced at the equivalent of Euro 20 (approximately Rs 2000) per ticket. These will go on sale on November 22, 2024, allowing fans to purchase them in pairs and enjoy the concert experience together.

In addition to performing several songs from their Album of the Year-nominated Music Of The Spheres and new singles 'We Pray' and 'feelslikeimfallinginlove' from their upcoming release Moon Music, the band will entertain their fans with some incredible collections including 'Yellow', 'The Scientist', 'Clocks', 'Fix You', 'Viva La Vida', 'Paradise', 'A Sky Full Of Stars' and 'Adventure Of A Lifetime'.

Coldplay previously performed in India in 2016 as part of the Global Citizen Festival in Mumbai. The band, which was established in 1997, consists of vocalist and pianist Chris Martin, guitarist Jonny Buckland, bassist Guy Berryman, and drummer and percussionist Will Champion.