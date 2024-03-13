Comedian Daniel Sloss looks forward to getting to know different cultures on India tour

Comedian Daniel Sloss, who is set to perform in India, has shared that he is looking forward to getting acquainted with the different cultures of India during his tour.

The comedian will perform in Indian cities of Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Goa, Pune, Chennai, Hyderabad and Kolkata from March 15 to March 24.

Elaborating on the same, Sloss said, “I am delighted to be back in India with an expansive tour, covering a vast proportion of this majestic country. DeadAnt Live is at the forefront of promoting comedy in India and collaborating with them is of great significance as it resonates with my mission of promoting comedy across the world. I look forward to acquainting myself with the different cultures of India through the tour and enthralling audiences.”

His upcoming tour will be the 12th solo show by the international comic from Scotland as he gears up to discuss a range of topics, right from fatherhood to the constant chatter around the ‘cancel culture’ through his visit.

Earlier, for his show, X, Sloss delivered 300 performances continuously over 17 months across the globe.

Ravina Rawal, founder-CEO, DeadAnt, said, “We are delighted to partner with MZA, as we present Daniel Sloss for the biggest comedy tour by an international artist in India. Daniel’s visit to India is the first edition of The DeadAnt Loop. We are certain that India will find many things to love about this eight-city Loop.”

