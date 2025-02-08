Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine As Light has been one of the most globally talked about Indian film in the past year. The film however, failed to win in the Best Foreign Language film category at the Critics Choice Awards 2025

For Indians, all eyes were on the Best Foreign Film Category winner announcement at the Critics Choice Awards 2025 that happened on February 7 in California. However, much to the collective disappointment of the audience rooting for the critically acclaimed film All We Imagine As Light, the Payal Kapadia directorial did not make the final cut. The film that stars Kani Kusruti lost to another highly acclaimed film 'Emilia Perez'. The latter is a Spanish-language French musical crime film by renowned filmmaker Jacques Audiard.

About All We Imagine As Light

'All We Imagine As Light', the first Indian film to win the prestigious Grand Prix at the Cannes Film Festival in 2024, has been widely praised for its evocative storytelling and powerful performances. The film stars Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha, and Chhaya Kadam and tells the poignant tale of a troubled nurse and her young roommate confronting their desires during a trip to a beach town. As an official Indo-French co-production, it marked a significant milestone in international cinema, with its inclusion in the Critics Choice Awards being a proud moment for Indian fans.

About Emilia Perez

The award for Best Foreign Language Film at the Critics Choice Awards 2025 went to 'Emilia Perez', a musical crime drama directed by Jacques Audiard. Based on Audiard's own opera libretto, the film follows the gripping journey of a Mexican cartel leader (played by Karla Sofia Gascon), who enlists a lawyer (Zoe Saldana) to help her transition into a woman.

The film premiered at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival, where it received the Jury Prize and the Best Actress award for its exceptional female ensemble, including Gascon's groundbreaking performance.

Emilia Perez has also made history at major award events, such as the Academy Awards and Golden Globes, where it earned numerous nominations and accolades. It was the recipient of several prestigious awards, including Best Foreign Language Film at the Golden Globe Awards. The film, which deals with themes of gender identity, crime, and societal expectations, has been praised for its direction, performances, and evocative music.

