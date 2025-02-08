Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu-starrer 'Citadel: Honey Bunny' lost to the popular South Korean series 'Squid Games' at the Critics Choice Awards 2025

L-Varun and Samantha in Citadel; R-Squid Games

Listen to this article Critics Choice Awards 2025: Varun-Samantha's Citadel-Honey Bunny loses to Squid Games x 00:00

Creators Raj & DK's 'Citadel: Honey Bunny' was nominated in the Best Foreign Language series at the Critics Choice Awards 2025. However, the 2024 series failed to make the final cut and lost the award to the widely popular South Korean series 'Squid Games'. The Indian series from the world of Russo brothers' Citadel stars Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead.

Other nominees in the Best Foreign Language Series category included Acapulco (Apple TV+), La Maquina (Hulu), The Law According to Lidia Poet (Netflix), My Brilliant Friend (HBO Max), Pachinko (Apple TV+), and Senna (Netflix).

About Citadel- Honey Bunny

Despite the loss, Varun's action-packed series gained significant attraction in India after it bagged the Best Series (critics) and Best Screenplay awards at Filmfare OTT Awards 2024.'Citadel: Hunny Bunny' is from the same world as the American television series 'Citadel' on Amazon Prime Video which starred Priyanka Chopra in the lead role.In teh series, Varun and Samantha are shown as Priyanka's character Nadia's parents.

Executive produced by the Russo Brothers' AGBO, Citadel and its subsequent action-espionage original series span the globe, exploring the story of spy agency Citadel and its powerful enemy syndicate, Manticore.

All We Imagine As Light loses at CCA 2025

India faced two blows at the CCA 2025 as Payal Kapadia's widely acclaimed film also failed to win in the Best Foreign Language film category. It lost to Emilia Perez, a Spanish-language French musical crime film by renowned filmmaker Jacques Audiard.

'All We Imagine As Light', the first Indian film to win the prestigious Grand Prix at the Cannes Film Festival in 2024, has been widely praised for its evocative storytelling and powerful performances. The film stars Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha, and Chhaya Kadam and tells the poignant tale of a troubled nurse and her young roommate confronting their desires during a trip to a beach town. As an official Indo-French co-production, it marked a significant milestone in international cinema, with its inclusion in the Critics Choice Awards being a proud moment for Indian fans.