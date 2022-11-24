Czech film Erhart marks Asian premiere in IFFI

The film narrates the story of a 23-year-old man, who returns to his hometown to take care of his mother, and discovers the dangerous truth about his family’s past and the dark legacy of the local community

A still from the film

Director Jan Brezina describes his debut feature Erhart as a romantic film in the background of the country’s political situation. The Czech Republic’s film made its Asian premiere in the 53rd International Film Festival of India (IFFI), underway in Goa. The film narrates the story of a 23-year-old man, who returns to his hometown to take care of his mother, and discovers the dangerous truth about his family’s past and the dark legacy of the local community.

Speaking about his country’s history, Brezina said that Czech Republic transformed 30 years ago from a socialist regime to capitalist regime. “It was kind of a mess. All the property which was owned by the state was privatised. There were crimes connected to that. All that happened 30 years ago, but it still has some impact as on date. So, my idea was to see how it is perceived by the younger generation of Czech Republic today,” he said. Producer Marek Novak added that the film will release in Czech Republic by next winter.

