Breaking News
Mumbai: A fun boat ride turns fatal for 16-year-old
Mumbai: ‘Would you drink this?’ ask residents of Sunteck West World
Maharashtra: Who cares about wildlife in fast lane?
Mumbai: 29 underground utilities coming in the way of city’s cleanliness
Bombay HC allows pop singer to visit her father’s house
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > Daniel Craig gets new Queer co star deets inside

Daniel Craig gets new 'Queer' co-star, deets inside

Updated on: 22 April,2023 10:11 AM IST  |  Washington
ANI |

Top

'Queer' will also topline Lesley Manville ('The Crown'), frequent Wes Anderson collaborator Jason Schwartzman; and Henry Zaga ('The New Mutants'), according to inside sources

Daniel Craig gets new 'Queer' co-star, deets inside

Daniel Craig. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Daniel Craig gets new 'Queer' co-star, deets inside
x
00:00

'Outer Banks' fame Drew Starkey has come on board for 'Queer', which stars Daniel Craig in the lead role.


Luca Guadagnino is helming the William S. Burroughs adaptation 'Queer' with Daniel Craig playing the renowned counterculture author's alter ego, an outcast American expat who lives in Mexico. Starkey will star as a younger man with whom he becomes madly infatuated, Variety reported.



'Queer' will also topline Lesley Manville ('The Crown'), frequent Wes Anderson collaborator Jason Schwartzman; and Henry Zaga ('The New Mutants'), according to inside sources.


The boldly ambitious indie film is set to start shooting this month at Rome's refurbished Cinecitta Studios where the Mexico City-set movie will be filmed in its entirety.

Also Read: June Temple to join Tom Hardy in Venom 3

Lorenzo Mieli's Fremantle-owned Italian company The Apartment -- the internationally expanding shingle behind Guadagnino's 'Bones and All' and Sofia Coppola's upcoming 'Priscilla' -- is lead producing 'Queer' in tandem with Guadagnino's own Frenesy Film. Fremantle North America is also on board.

American playwright Justin Kuritzkes, who penned Guadagnino's upcoming sexy comedy "Challengers" starring Zendaya, Josh O'Connor, and Mike Fast, which has now completed post - has adapted the Burroughs novel for the big screen, continuing his collaboration with the Italian director.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

 

daniel craig hollywood news Hollywood News Updates Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK