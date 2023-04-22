Breaking News
June Temple to join Tom Hardy in Venom 3

Updated on: 22 April,2023 08:25 AM IST  |  Washington
According to reports, June Temple is all set to join Tom Hardy in the cast of Venom 3

June Temple to join Tom Hardy in Venom 3

June Temple to join Tom Hardy in Venom 3
June Temple is said to join Tom Hardy in Venom 3. The Ted Lasso actor is reportedly in negotiations to co-star in the third instalment of Sony and Marvel’s superhero franchise. Her potential character is being kept under wraps. 


The series stars Hardy as Eddie Brock, a journalist who gains superpowers after becoming the host of an alien symbiote named Venom. After his franchise debut in 2018, Hardy returned in the sequel, Let There Be Carnage (2021).  Not much is known about the plot of Venom 3, though Kelly Marcel is writing the screenplay from a story she and Hardy wrote. Incidentally, Marcel will also be making her feature directorial debut with the outing, which she and Hardy are both producing.


In February, Hardy revealed the movie was in pre-production by sharing a deleted scene on social media. It is not known if any of Hardy’s co-stars, like Michelle Williams, will return for Venom 3, or if the movie will place the character within the MCU

