Depp, Wahlberg declined Ocean’s Eleven

George Clooney recently confirmed reports that both Mark Wahlberg and Johnny Depp were approached to play Linus in Ocean’s Eleven (2001). The role was eventually essayed by Matt Damon in Steven Soderbergh’s now-iconic franchise.

Ocean’s Eleven (2001)

“Steven had just done Erin Brockovich and Traffic, and he was nominated for directing both films,” Clooney said during an Ocean’s Eleven panel at the 2023 TCM Film Festival. “So, people really wanted to work with Steven.”

Soderbergh added, “That said, some people did say no to us.” Clooney replied, “Mark Wahlberg, Johnny Depp. There were others. They regret it now. I regret doing f*#@ing Batman.”

