Depp, Wahlberg declined Ocean’s Eleven

Updated on: 22 April,2023 08:08 AM IST  |  Washington
Agencies |

Top

Soderbergh added, 'That said, some people did say no to us.” Clooney replied, 'Mark Wahlberg, Johnny Depp. There were others. They regret it now. I regret doing f*#@ing Batman'

Johnny Depp and Mark Wahlberg

George Clooney recently confirmed reports that both Mark Wahlberg and Johnny Depp were approached to play Linus in Ocean’s Eleven (2001). The role was eventually essayed by Matt Damon in Steven Soderbergh’s now-iconic franchise.


Ocean’s Eleven (2001)Ocean’s Eleven (2001)



“Steven had just done Erin Brockovich and Traffic, and he was nominated for directing both films,” Clooney said during an Ocean’s Eleven panel at the 2023 TCM Film Festival. “So, people really wanted to work with Steven.”


Also Read: Temporary relief for Alec in shooting case

Soderbergh added, “That said, some people did say no to us.” Clooney replied, “Mark Wahlberg, Johnny Depp. There were others. They regret it now. I regret doing f*#@ing Batman.”

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

 

george clooney johnny depp mark wahlberg hollywood news Entertainment News

