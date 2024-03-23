Breaking News
Andheri subway may see closures this monsoon season too
First-time voters swayed by political views on climate change: Survey
Anna Hazare blames arrest on Arvind Kejriwal’s doing
Mumbai Police gear up to arrest 35 Somalian pirates
MP Pragya Thakur appears before court, bailable warrant cancelled
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > Danny DeVito reveals new film with Schwarzenegger after 35 years
<< Back to Elections 2024

Danny DeVito reveals new film with Schwarzenegger after 35 years

Updated on: 23 March,2024 06:14 AM IST  |  Los Angeles
IANS |

Top

Of his bond with the bodybuilder-actor-politician, he shared that their friendship predated the 1988 comedy about an unlikely pair of brothers

Danny DeVito reveals new film with Schwarzenegger after 35 years

Danny DeVito and Arnold Schwarzenegger. Pics/AFP

Listen to this article
Danny DeVito reveals new film with Schwarzenegger after 35 years
x
00:00

Hollywood stars Danny DeVito and Arnold Schwarzenegger will be seen reuniting on screen after 35 years after the 1998 film ‘Twins’. DeVito has confirmed a new project is in the works with Schwarzenegger, reports people.com.


“We’re working on something, a project that we’re going to do together, another movie,” DeVito told CNN. Of his bond with the bodybuilder-actor-politician, he shared that their friendship predated the 1988 comedy about an unlikely pair of brothers.


“Arnold and I are good buddies. We met way before 'Twins', years ago. We get along really well,” added DeVito, who also featured with the ‘Terminator’ star in the 1994 comedy ‘Junior’ with Emma Thompson.


The ‘Matilda’ star first teased a potential reunion with Schwarzenegger in November.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

arnold schwarzenegger hollywood news Hollywood News Updates Entertainment News Entertainment News Update
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK