David and Victoria Beckham shared pictures to commemorate their bond of over two decades

David and Victoria Beckham

Listen to this article David and Victoria Beckham celebrate 24th anniversary; share throwback pictures x 00:00

David and Victorian Beckham are celebrating their 24th anniversary today.

They took to social media to express their bond that had endured the trials of over two decades. David shared a heartwarming throwback photo portraying their younger selves. "On this day 4.7.99 ❤️ 24 years and counting 👵🏼 👴🏼 To the best wife , mummy & drinking partner ( most of the time 🤪 ) Happy Anniversary love u so much ❤️" Don't miss the two adorable puppies they are cradling!

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham)

Victoria too shared two posts. One was a throwback video from the couple's wedding as they cut the cake. The next post featured Victoria and David holding hands and enjoying a drink in each other's company - even after so many years, they look as in love as ever!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham)

She captioned her post, 'Still holding hands and still laughing (with you not just at youð) I love you so much.'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham)

The former football player and pop star make a power couple together - but it was a serendipitous event that brought them together. In an interview with British Vogue, Victoria revealed that it was at the height of her career as a member of the legendary group Spice Girls that she co-incidentally met David at the Manchester Unites players' lounge. "You will experience love in the Manchester United players' lounge—although you may have had a few drinks, making the exact details a bit hazy." David concurs, affirming that it was indeed love at first sight. In his autobiography, he talked about how they were both famous personalities, but had brought them together was the connection they felt with each other. "Victoria picked me out from a soccer sticker book. And I chose her from the television. It felt as if we were destined to be together from the very start."

She captioned her post, 'Still holding hands and still laughing (with you not just at youð) I love you so much.'

Victoria and David's relationship is a testament to how coincidental moments can lead to lifelong adventures!