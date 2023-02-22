Kriti Sanon slays in a whopping Rs.90K pale green midi dress, Victoria Beckham gives a shoutout to the 'Shehzada' star

On Wednesday, singer-turned-fashion designer, Victoria Beckham took everyone by storm, especially Kriti’s fans, when she shared a photo of the 'Bhediya' star on her Instagram story. In Victoria's story, one can see Kriti dressed in a chic pale green asymmetrical midi dress

(Pic courtesy: Kriti Sanon/ Instagram and Victoria Beckham/ Twitter)

Apart from her beauty, phenomenal acting skills and strong on-screen presence, Kriti Sanon is also hugely popular for her impeccable fashion sense. From donning glamorous outfits on the red carpet to pulling off comfy yet chic airport looks, Kriti knows how to make heads turn with her swoon-worthy style.

The diva who is currently glamming up the big screen with her latest release, 'Shehzada', Kriti never leaves any stone unturned when it comes to fashion and her 'Shehzada' promotional looks are proof!

After winning the hearts of her fans and social media followers with her sartorial choices, Kriti has now impressed international style icon and fashion queen, none other than Victoria Beckham!

On Wednesday, singer-turned-fashion designer, Victoria Beckham took everyone by storm, especially Kriti’s fans, when she shared a photo of the 'Bhediya' star on her Instagram story. In Victoria's story, one can see Kriti dressed in a chic pale green asymmetrical midi dress.

Take a look...

For the unversed, on Monday, celebrity stylist Sukriti Grover shared a slew of photos featuring Sanon in the same asymmetrical dress. Apparently, the bespoke pale green dress is a Victoria Beckham creation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by S U K R I T I G R O V E R (@sukritigrover)

While penning the caption, Beckham mentioned Kriti, as well as her stylist, Sukriti in her Instagram story. “@kritisanon wears the Asymmetric Ruched Midi Dress. Styled by @sukritigrover”, read Victoria’s caption.

IN PHOTOS: Kriti Sanon stuns in a pale green Victoria Beckham creation

Below the caption, she even shared the link to her clothing website and according to the official website, the dress costs a whopping sum of Rs. 90,000.

Kriti who looked elegant, flawless and everything beautiful in Victoria Beckham’s creation, too reposted Victoria’s story on her own IG story. “LOVED IT!”, wrote an elated Kriti Sanon while reposting Victoria Beckham’s story.

The ‘Luka Chuppi’ star, who grabs eyeballs with her unmatched style statements, looked surreal as she pulled off the VB dress with utmost elan. She accessorised her midi dress with golden hoop earrings and a few gold rings in each hand.

The towering diva of Bollywood looked like a vision as she rounded off her look with a pair of pale pink thin-strapped heels.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kriti Sanon who is currently seen in the recently released Kartik Aaryan-starrer 'Shehzada', will soon be seen in ‘The Crew’, ‘Ganapath’, ‘Adipurush’ and in an untitled film with Shahid Kapoor.

