06 September,2022
Victoria Beckham devastated by rift with daughter-in-law

Nicola Peltz and Victoria


Former England football captain David Beckham’s wife Victoria and her son Brooklyn’s wife Nicola Peltz are not on friendly terms due to a confusion at the couple’s wedding in April.


According to The Daily Mail, Victoria danced with her son to a song that  Brooklyn was to perform  with his wife. Marc Anthony, who is godfather to Posh and Becks’s son, Cruz, was singing live when she asked for the “mother and son” moment.

Reportedly, an angry Nicola, 27, walked out of the room with her own mother. Since then, Nicola has not shown support to her mother-in-law on social media and she also gave Victoria’s Paris Fashion Week show in July a miss. 


“Victoria has always been so warm and welcoming to her sons’ girlfriends and absolutely adored Nicola from day one. But things have got tricky and it is upsetting for her, she is heartbroken. She loves having all of her children around her, it is how she loves to spend her time the most,” said a source.

