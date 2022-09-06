Breaking News
‘Mumbai celebrates loudest Ganeshotsav since pandemic’
Seat belts could have saved Cyrus Mistry and Jehangir Pandole: Experts
Mumbai currently has 2,771 active Covid-19 patients
Mumbai: Allow passengers above 75 to travel for free, demands BJP
Money laundering case: Mumbai court extends Sena MP Sanjay Raut's judicial custody by 14 days
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > I dont think Serena Williams has ever admired me Margaret Court

I don’t think Serena Williams has ever admired me: Margaret Court

Updated on: 06 September,2022 08:53 AM IST  |  London
AFP |

Top

“Serena, I’ve admired her as a player. But I don’t think she has ever admired me,” Court told Britain’s Daily Telegraph in a rare interview

I don’t think Serena Williams has ever admired me: Margaret Court

Serena Williams returns to Anett Kontaveit at New York on Wednesday. Pic/Getty Images


Australian tennis great Margaret Court says her admiration for Serena Williams is not reciprocated after the American retired just one major short of equalling her all-time record of 24 Grand Slam singles titles. “Serena, I’ve admired her as a player. But I don’t think she has ever admired me,” Court told Britain’s Daily Telegraph in a rare interview.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever




Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
serena williams sports news tennis news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK